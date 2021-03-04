Accountability of employer, recruitment agencies core aspect of new PH-UAE labor agreement

The Department of Labor and Employment announced that after the signing of a bilateral labor agreement with officials from the UAE, the government will start deploying household workers by the end of this month.

“Sa pagtatapos ng dalawang araw na Joint Committee Meeting dito sa Maynila, napagkasunduan din na muling magdedeploy ng HSW sa UAE ngayong katapusan ng buwan. Sinuspinde ang pagpapadala ng HSW sa UAE noong 2014,” DOLE said in a statement.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said that the meeting was a success and will help in protecting overseas Filipino workers.

Both governments agreed to have a Unified Employment Contract to ensure that household service workers will be protected.

“Sa ilalim ng unified contract, parehong may pananagutan ang employer at ang Foreign Recruitment Agency, gayundin ang Philippine Recruitment Agency sakaling malagay sa panganib ang manggagawang Filipino,” DOLE said in a statement.

The following will be part of the standard contract for household workers in UAE:

FIlipino workers are entitled to have 8 hours of sleep Filipino workers must have at least one rest day every week The domestic worker can keep her passport and other identification documents Domestic workers are entitled to have mobile phones and communication device Filipino workers can open their bank accounts under their names for their salary The domestic worker can cook their own food

The UAE delegation at the high-level meeting was Ahmed Alsuwaidi, undersecretary of Human Resources and Emiratisation.