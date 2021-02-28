Uncategorized

Robredo calls removal of RT-PCR test requirement “dangerous”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 5 hours ago

Vice President Leni Robredo has opposed the removal of RT-PCR test as travel requirement.

In her Sunday radio program, Robredo warned that this could lead to a surge of COVID-19 cases even in areas with low numbers of infections.

Just this week, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) released a resolution on this.

Malacañang also approved the uniform travel protocols for local government units (LGUs).

She called the move dangerous since cases continue to increase.

Under IATF Resolution No. 101, travelers need not undergo COVID-19 testing unless required by the LGUs prior to travel. It will be the RT-PCR test that will be used for testing.

Robredo explained that it is the responsibility of travelers to make sure that they are not carriers of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. (ES)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Lalaki, pinatay at dinukot ang puso ng kapitbahay saka isinahog sa patatas

Lalaki, pinatay at dinukot ang puso ng kapitbahay saka isinahog sa patatas

2 days ago
Photo of Duterte says only NBI should probe PDEA-PNP deadly shootout

Duterte says only NBI should probe PDEA-PNP deadly shootout

2 days ago
Photo of Duterte to ‘personally welcome’ arrival ceremony of Sinovac vaccines on Sunday

Duterte to ‘personally welcome’ arrival ceremony of Sinovac vaccines on Sunday

2 days ago
Photo of Paggamit ng apelyido ng ina, papayagan na para sa mga legitimate children—Korte Suprema

Paggamit ng apelyido ng ina, papayagan na para sa mga legitimate children—Korte Suprema

2 days ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close