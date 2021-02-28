Robredo calls removal of RT-PCR test requirement “dangerous”

Vice President Leni Robredo has opposed the removal of RT-PCR test as travel requirement.

In her Sunday radio program, Robredo warned that this could lead to a surge of COVID-19 cases even in areas with low numbers of infections.

Just this week, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) released a resolution on this.

Malacañang also approved the uniform travel protocols for local government units (LGUs).

She called the move dangerous since cases continue to increase.

Under IATF Resolution No. 101, travelers need not undergo COVID-19 testing unless required by the LGUs prior to travel. It will be the RT-PCR test that will be used for testing.

Robredo explained that it is the responsibility of travelers to make sure that they are not carriers of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. (ES)