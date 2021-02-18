Duterte allows LGUs to make advance payments for COVID-19 vaccines

President Rodrigo Duterte gave the go signal for local government units to make advance payments for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Inaprubahan na rin po iyong ating hinihintay na memorandum order for the LGU to procure and make [an] advance payment,” vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. said in a media briefing.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the order sets a 50-percent limit for advance payments.

“Dahil po sa MO na ito, makakabayad na po ng advance payment ang mga lokal na pamahalaan na bumili ng kanilang mga bakuna,” Roque said in the same briefing.

“We are confident that both documents would ensure the timely and efficient implementation of the government’s COVID-19 mass vaccination program,” Roque added.

Under the Government Procurement Reform Act, Philippine authorities or agencies are not allowed to buy items that have yet to be produced and without the President’s approval.

The president has also certified bills seeking to expedite funds for people who will suffer from the adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines as urgent.

The proposed measure will also authorize local governments to directly buy the shots from manufacturers, an official said on Thursday.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said that the President certified the following bills as urgent: