Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting Baby No.2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced on Sunday that they are expecting another baby.

The baby will be the younger sibling of the couple’s first child Archie Harrison, who will turn 2 on May 6.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple told the media.

The two announced the pregnancy through a stunning black-and-white photo that was taken remotely via iPad by their friend and longtime photographer, Misan Harriman.

The Duchess of Sussex wears a flowing dress which was first made when she was pregnant with Archie.

Meghan suffered a miscarriage last July.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she wrote in November 2020.

The two have relinquished their royal titles last year in order to live a normal life.

Harry and Meghan have been settling into life in their new home of Montecito after moving to California in mid-March.

