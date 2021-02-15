Dubai Water Canal Bridge named one of “the most beautiful bridges in the world”

The Dubai Water Canal Bridge has been included in the list of the “most beautiful bridges in the world” by Conde Nast Traveller magazine.

The list, which was released on February 3, said the Dubai Water Canal Bridge, also known as Jumeirah 2 Bridge, has “this unique, twisting structure”.

It added that it “was designed to evoke movement and motion when crossing from one bank to the other”.

This bridge is just one of the three pedestrian bridges extending across the Dubai Water Canal and was completed in the year 2017.



It is clad with a series of aluminum frames, which giving sun protection prevent them from seeing one another when viewed from an oblique angle during the passage across, but allow ample views when looking directly towards or away from downtown.

The bridge is suspended 8.5 meters/28 feet above the water which allows for complete navigational clearance beneath it along the canal.

