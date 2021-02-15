DOH: 1 new COVID-19 variant case linked to MRT-3 cluster infection

The Department of Health (DOH) said that one of the new cases of the UK coronavirus variant is linked to the cluster of COVID-19 cases in MRT-3.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire identified the case as a 46-year-old female Pasay City resident whose child is an MRT-3 employee.

The patient tested positive for the virus last January 25 and is currently under quarantine.

The DOH is now conducting thorough contact tracing on the case.

“Connected po siya doon sa cluster ng MRT cases natin, ‘yung MRT employees, kasi ‘yung anak niya was from the MRT, nagtatrabaho do’n,” Vergeire said.

There are 19 new cases of the more transmissible UK variant cases last week.

Last January, the Department of Transportation said that the MRT-3 depot was placed under control due to the cluster of COVID-19 cases.

At least 42 personnel of MRT-3 tested positive for the virus.