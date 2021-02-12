Uncategorized

VIDEO: Abu Dhabi Police catch 1,641 people violating social gathering protocols

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police have recorded more than 1688 individuals for social gathering violations in the emirate.

Of this number, 47 event organizers and 1,641 event participants were booked. They were all referred to the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution.

The authorities have intensified its crackdown on social event violators, especially in deserts and other public areas.

Organizer of events that do not follow the safety protocols in place will be slapped with a fine of AED10,000, and AED5,000 for guests.

Abu Dhabi Police urge everyone to report cases of violation by calling the “AMAN” telephone service at the toll-free number 8002626 or “AMAN2626” by texting at 2828 or by e-mail [email protected].

They may also use the Attorney General’s “My Safe Society app, which can be downloaded on Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Recruitment agency faces legal charges for transferring OFW infected with new COVID-19 variant

Recruitment agency faces legal charges for transferring OFW infected with new COVID-19 variant

47 mins ago
Photo of Sharjah schools to implement 100% distance learning starting Feb.14

Sharjah schools to implement 100% distance learning starting Feb.14

1 hour ago
Photo of Abu Dhabi launches COVID-19 mass testing in two areas

Abu Dhabi launches COVID-19 mass testing in two areas

2 hours ago
Photo of Janella Salvador, boyfriend Markus Paterson now back in PH with baby Jude

Janella Salvador, boyfriend Markus Paterson now back in PH with baby Jude

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close