VIDEO: Abu Dhabi Police catch 1,641 people violating social gathering protocols

Abu Dhabi Police have recorded more than 1688 individuals for social gathering violations in the emirate.

Of this number, 47 event organizers and 1,641 event participants were booked. They were all referred to the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution.

The authorities have intensified its crackdown on social event violators, especially in deserts and other public areas.

Organizer of events that do not follow the safety protocols in place will be slapped with a fine of AED10,000, and AED5,000 for guests.

Abu Dhabi Police urge everyone to report cases of violation by calling the “AMAN” telephone service at the toll-free number 8002626 or “AMAN2626” by texting at 2828 or by e-mail “[email protected]”.

They may also use the Attorney General’s “My Safe Society app, which can be downloaded on Apple App Store or Google Play Store.