UAE now leading the world in average daily COVID-19 vaccine doses administration rate

For over a week now, the UAE is already leading the world in terms of daily COVID-19 vaccine doses administered per 100 people, based on the statistics obtained by Our World in Data website.

At present, the country’s average daily administration rate stands at 1.62 doses per 100 people, which is ahead of Israel’s 1.23, as per the data. The UAE’s daily rate has started to pick up ahead of other countries last February 4.

Other countries in the top five are Chile, 0.74; the United Kingdom, 0.64; and the United States, 0.47.



Nearly 4.8 million people in the UAE have so far rolled up their sleeves to receive the COVID-19 vaccine jab.

The country has approved four vaccines, developed by Pfizer-BioNTech; China National Biotec Group, a subsidiary of Sinopharm (China National Pharmaceutical Group); Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute (for Sputnik V vaccine or Gam-Covid-Vac); and Oxford-AstraZeneca.

The Sinopharm vaccine was trialed in the UAE and its effect was monitored closely, ensuring total safety. In fact, the country had authorized an emergency use of the Sinopharm vaccine as early as in September 2020, with frontline workers, leaders, ministers, and top officials being amongst the first to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the first batch of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Dubai on February 2. Along with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, it is currently being used by the Dubai Health Authority in the emirate.