Sharjah schools to implement 100% distance learning starting Feb.14

Staff Report 1 hour ago

Sharjah has announced that it will implement a full online learning system for all public and private schools from February 14 until February 28.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) announced on Thursday that the shift to online learning will apply to all students including nursery schools.

This move is part of the government’s anti-COVID-19 measures, as approved approved by the emirate’s local emergency, crisis and disaster management team.

The crisis management team assured that the shift to full online learning will be smooth.

About 90% of students in Sharjah have been studying remotely since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

