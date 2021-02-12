PH gov’t allows 50% capacity in religious gatherings, reopening of cinemas

The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 has allowed 50% seating capacity in religious gatherings in areas under the General Community Quarantine starting February 15.

“The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Thursday, February 11, 2021, relaxed restrictions on mass gatherings for religious activities in areas under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) effective February 15, 2021,” Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

The IATF also approved the reopening and further expansion of several businesses/industries. “Driving schools; traditional cinemas, and video and interactive-game arcades; libraries, archives, museums, and cultural centers; meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, and limited social events at credited establishments of the Department of Tourism,” Roque said.

The government also approved the reopening of limited tourist attractions, such as parks, theme parks, natural sites and historical landmarks.

“The reopening and further expansion shall be subject to the issuance of the implementing guidelines which will provide for the operational capacity, and oversight of the appropriate regulatory agency and the concerned local government units where these businesses/industries are located,” the statement added.

Businesses are asked to comply with the strict observance of minimum public health standards set by the Department of Health.