NPM CEO to speak at the opening panel session of GTR MENA 2021

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Co-founder of New Perspective Media (NPM) Group will be part of the opening panel session of Global Trade Review (GTR) Middle East and North Africa (MENA) 2021 Virtual, the region’s biggest trade finance conference, on February 15.

The high-level roundtable will discuss the work undertaken to combat the extreme market challenges, such as moving corporate functions online, protecting supply chains, providing government support, and inking regional and multilateral collaborations.

The ‘on-demand’ session will also forecast what lessons can be learned ahead of future ‘black swan’ events.

The virtual panel discussion will also feature industry experts Scott Livermore, Chief Economist & Managing Director, Oxford Economics Middle East; Graham Griffiths, Associate Director, Control Risks; and Matthew Hurn, Chair of Middle East Advisory Panel, Association of Corporate Treasurers. The session will be moderated by Eleanor Wragg, Senior Reporter of Global Trade Review.

Dr. Remo said: “I am pleased and honoured to be part of this important event, which will once again gather the local trade and trade finance community with a common goal to share learnings and experiences. New Perspective Media is one with the industry in finding ways on how to transform our approaches to trade and development as we course our path to recovery.”

Dr. Remo was also featured in last year’s GTR MENA 2020 opening discussion where she offered enlightening perspectives on growing the business, the need for improved business diversity levels and more inclusive environment, and tips for exporters on how best to “get noticed” in a competitive landscape.

NPM Group, a leading digital media, PR and marketing agency, has been championing the global trade industry by building confidence in the sector through various bespoke communications services.

NPM is a proud media partner of GTR MENA 2021.

Register for free at https://rb.gy/psxexf