Latest NewsUncategorized

NPM CEO to speak at the opening panel session of GTR MENA 2021

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Co-founder of New Perspective Media (NPM) Group will be part of the opening panel session of Global Trade Review (GTR) Middle East and North Africa (MENA) 2021 Virtual, the region’s biggest trade finance conference, on February 15.

The high-level roundtable will discuss the work undertaken to combat the extreme market challenges, such as moving corporate functions online, protecting supply chains, providing government support, and inking regional and multilateral collaborations.

The ‘on-demand’ session will also forecast what lessons can be learned ahead of future ‘black swan’ events.

The virtual panel discussion will also feature industry experts Scott Livermore, Chief Economist & Managing Director, Oxford Economics Middle East; Graham Griffiths, Associate Director, Control Risks; and Matthew Hurn, Chair of Middle East Advisory Panel, Association of Corporate Treasurers. The session will be moderated by Eleanor Wragg, Senior Reporter of Global Trade Review.

Dr. Remo said: “I am pleased and honoured to be part of this important event, which will once again gather the local trade and trade finance community with a common goal to share learnings and experiences. New Perspective Media is one with the industry in finding ways on how to transform our approaches to trade and development as we course our path to recovery.”

Dr. Remo was also featured in last year’s GTR MENA 2020 opening discussion where she offered enlightening perspectives on growing the business, the need for improved business diversity levels and more inclusive environment, and tips for exporters on how best to “get noticed” in a competitive landscape.

NPM Group, a leading digital media, PR and marketing agency, has been championing the global trade industry by building confidence in the sector through various bespoke communications services.

NPM is a proud media partner of GTR MENA 2021.

Register for free at https://rb.gy/psxexf

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of #TogetherWeRecover : UAE administers 109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 12

#TogetherWeRecover : UAE administers 109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 12

57 mins ago
Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports 3,307 new cases, total now at 342,974

COVID-19: UAE reports 3,307 new cases, total now at 342,974

1 hour ago
Photo of UAE now leading the world in average daily COVID-19 vaccine doses administration rate

UAE now leading the world in average daily COVID-19 vaccine doses administration rate

4 hours ago
Photo of ‘Like a Filipino maid’: Netizens upset over Chinese drama script

‘Like a Filipino maid’: Netizens upset over Chinese drama script

6 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close