‘Like a Filipino maid’: Netizens upset over Chinese drama script

A Chinese drama draws flak on social media after one of its episodes mention racial slurs towards Filipinos.

Twitter user @kthseokkity shared a screenshot of the first episode of “Make My Heart Smile”, showing the male character comparing a woman to a Filipino maid.

“Saddening that they’ve stereotyped Filipinos as maids. While it’s a reality, that line from a drama just made it sound even more degrading,” the netizen said in a tweet.

“OFWs are seen highly and should be given respect since they make a lot of sacrifices and put in hard work rich people can’t even imagine,” it added.

The tweet received thousands of reactions.

“Maid man kami sa inyong paningin, West Philippine Sea ay amin pa rin,” one user said.

“This is both making me sad and mad. Many people in the Philippines treasure their maids/nannies as their own mom/family member. Respect please,” another netizen added.

