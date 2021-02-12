Janella Salvador, boyfriend Markus Paterson now back in PH with baby Jude

Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador and her boyfriend Markus Paterson returned to the Philippines with their baby Jude.

The couple had been staying in the United Kingdom for months until Janella gave birth.

Markus shared in his Instagram stories that they arrived last February 11. “Welcome home bear,” he wrote in the clip, followed by the Philippines flag icon.

In their respective Instagram accounts, the couple also shared that they were at the Heathrow Airport waiting for their flight to the Philippines.

It was last week when Markus made the announcement that they will be returning to the Philippines. “Nasa UK pa kami pero malapit na kaming umuwi. Malapit na malapit na,” he said.

Janella previously explained why the decided to hide her pregnancy. “I wanted to hide it because I wanted to cherish the moment in my life, na first time ko maging mom. Iyong wala munang ingay, ‘yung may sarili muna akong moment to enjoy,” she said.

In a Youtube video that Janella uploaded last January, she dedicated a sweet message to her baby boy. “Hey Jude, as I compose this, I’m staring at your perfect little face with all the love I didn’t know I had in me. I feel like so many emotions, but mostly excited that we are ready to finally introduce you to the world.”

“Well, if I’m going to be honest, I was quite nervous about this day because I know how harsh the world can be,” she added. “If your dad and I could have you all to ourselves forever in our quiet little world, we would. But that would be selfish. You’re too precious not to be shared. The world deserves to see the precious smiles you give us. The ones that melt our hearts.”