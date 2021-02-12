Uncategorized

Bro. Eli Soriano of ‘Ang Dating Daan’ passes away at 73

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 6 hours ago

Televangelist Bro. Eliseo “Eli” Soriano has passed away at the age of 73, his television program ‘Ang Dating Daan’ announced in a statement on its Facebook account, 3 am on Friday.

“It is with deep sadness, yet with full faith in the Almighty, that we announce the passing of our beloved and one and only Brother Eliseo ‘Eli’ Soriano – a faithful preacher, brother, father, and grandfather to many,” the television program said.

The cause of his death was not immediately known.

Soriano took over the leadership of the Members Church of God International (MGCI) in 1977. It was originally named as Church of God in Christ Jesus, Pillar and Support of the Truth.

Soriano was popularly known for his program “Ang Dating Daan”, formerly a radio program that preaches the gospel. It later on migrated to television in 1983.

He also hosted several other religious programs like “Itanong Mo Kay Soriano” and “Truth In Focus”, which both air on UNTV channel.

MGCI assured that even with Soriano’s passing, his programs and projects will continue.

The controversial preacher had moved to Brazil 17 years ago amid controversies. In 2018, the Supreme Court upheld a guilty verdict on a libel case filed against Soriano.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Recruitment agency faces legal charges for transferring OFW infected with new COVID-19 variant

Recruitment agency faces legal charges for transferring OFW infected with new COVID-19 variant

41 mins ago
Photo of Sharjah schools to implement 100% distance learning starting Feb.14

Sharjah schools to implement 100% distance learning starting Feb.14

1 hour ago
Photo of Abu Dhabi launches COVID-19 mass testing in two areas

Abu Dhabi launches COVID-19 mass testing in two areas

2 hours ago
Photo of Janella Salvador, boyfriend Markus Paterson now back in PH with baby Jude

Janella Salvador, boyfriend Markus Paterson now back in PH with baby Jude

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close