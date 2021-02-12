Bro. Eli Soriano of ‘Ang Dating Daan’ passes away at 73

Televangelist Bro. Eliseo “Eli” Soriano has passed away at the age of 73, his television program ‘Ang Dating Daan’ announced in a statement on its Facebook account, 3 am on Friday.

“It is with deep sadness, yet with full faith in the Almighty, that we announce the passing of our beloved and one and only Brother Eliseo ‘Eli’ Soriano – a faithful preacher, brother, father, and grandfather to many,” the television program said.



The cause of his death was not immediately known.

Soriano took over the leadership of the Members Church of God International (MGCI) in 1977. It was originally named as Church of God in Christ Jesus, Pillar and Support of the Truth.

Soriano was popularly known for his program “Ang Dating Daan”, formerly a radio program that preaches the gospel. It later on migrated to television in 1983.

He also hosted several other religious programs like “Itanong Mo Kay Soriano” and “Truth In Focus”, which both air on UNTV channel.

MGCI assured that even with Soriano’s passing, his programs and projects will continue.

The controversial preacher had moved to Brazil 17 years ago amid controversies. In 2018, the Supreme Court upheld a guilty verdict on a libel case filed against Soriano.