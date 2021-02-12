Uncategorized

Abu Dhabi launches COVID-19 mass testing in two areas

Staff Report 2 hours ago

Health authorities in Abu Dhabi have launched a preemptive campaign of mass testing in two areas after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In an announcement by the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the mass testing was launched in the Baniyas area and Al Aamerah area in Al Ain.

“Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in coordination with @DoHSocial and @adphc_ae, launches a pre-emptive testing campaign in Baniyas area in Abu Dhabi and Al Aamerah area in Al Ain after detecting a number of cases in both areas,” the announcement said.

The UAE has reported 3,525 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 339,667.

