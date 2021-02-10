Regine now in quarantine, postpones Valentine concert after being exposed to COVID-19 patients

Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez’s anticipated Valentine concert ‘Freedom’ will no longer be pushing through following her exposure to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

The IME co-production was originally scheduled to be held on February 14 via livestream exclusively on KTX.ph.

“ABS-CBN Events and IME regret to announce that “Freedom: Regine Velasquez-Alcasid Digital Concert,” originally scheduled on February 14, has been postponed. Regine was recently exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and she is now in quarantine,” ABS-CBN said in a statement.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused. All tickets sold with the original date will be honored on the new “Freedom” concert schedule, which will be announced soon,” the statement added.

Regine has expressed her disappointment for the show’s postponement. She said that she has been preparing for a long time for her song numbers.

“Sayang ‘yung date natin no I was sooooo looking forward to it pa naman. But don’t worry I’m ok. Maga lang face ko coz I’ve been crying but like I said GOD has a plan and His plans are always better. Stay safe guys,” Regine said.