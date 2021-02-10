New COVID-19 protocols: Sharjah announces maximum operating capacity for establishments, gathering limits

Sharjah has announced more stringent preventive measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) lists down the new measures to be followed.

A maximum operating capacity is being observed for the following: public transport (50 percent), commercial centers (60 percent), cinemas and other entertainment activities (50 percent), parks and beaches (70 percent), and swimming pools and private beaches in hotels (50 percent).

All musical concerts were also postponed for an extendable four weeks.

At restaurants or eateries, no more than four persons are allowed to sit at a table. However, an exception can be made if the group involves more members from the same family.

A maximum number of 10 people are allowed at wedding ceremonies and 20 people at funeral services. Only a maximum of eight people are allowed to carry a body for burial. Two persons will be allowed to dig a grave.

Meanwhile, employees of governmental and semi-governmental institutions in the emirate must undergo a weekly polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. Those who are in the private sector have to undergo a similar test once in two weeks.

Those who have participated in the national vaccination program will be exempted.

In a statement, the Executive Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Sharjah urged the public to adhere to all instructions and precautionary norms.

It warned that offenders will be penalized.