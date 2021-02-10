Uncategorized

CLOSED PERMANENTLY: Cafe in UAE shut down, to pay AED60,000 for repeat COVID violation

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 51 mins ago

A cafe in Ajman was permanently shut down and slapped with a AED60,000 fine for continuing its operation despite the ‘closure’ notice issued earlier by authorities for violating COVID-19 protocols.

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police and Chair of Ajman’s Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management team, said the first notice was served to the restaurant for operating beyond 12 midnight.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by شرطة عجمان (@ajmanpoliceghq)


The first notice was served to the cafe after an inspection conducted by the Department of Economic Development, in coordination with the Ajman Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management team.

However, instead of heeding the issance, the owner removed the ‘closure’ sticker and continued their operation.

He was then fined AED10,000 for removing the sticker and another AED50,000 for breaching anti-Covid norms.

Al Nuaimi warned establishments in the emirate to follow COVID-19 protocols at all times or face hefty penalties.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of COVID-19 manufacturer says people may need vaccine shots every year

COVID-19 manufacturer says people may need vaccine shots every year

27 mins ago
Photo of Regine now in quarantine, postpones Valentine concert after being exposed to COVID-19 patients

Regine now in quarantine, postpones Valentine concert after being exposed to COVID-19 patients

1 hour ago
Photo of New COVID-19 protocols: Sharjah announces maximum operating capacity for establishments, gathering limits

New COVID-19 protocols: Sharjah announces maximum operating capacity for establishments, gathering limits

1 hour ago
Photo of Dubai airport authorities spot bizarre objects in Asian visitor’s body scan

Dubai airport authorities spot bizarre objects in Asian visitor’s body scan

23 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close