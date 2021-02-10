CLOSED PERMANENTLY: Cafe in UAE shut down, to pay AED60,000 for repeat COVID violation

A cafe in Ajman was permanently shut down and slapped with a AED60,000 fine for continuing its operation despite the ‘closure’ notice issued earlier by authorities for violating COVID-19 protocols.

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police and Chair of Ajman’s Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management team, said the first notice was served to the restaurant for operating beyond 12 midnight.

The first notice was served to the cafe after an inspection conducted by the Department of Economic Development, in coordination with the Ajman Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management team.

However, instead of heeding the issance, the owner removed the ‘closure’ sticker and continued their operation.

He was then fined AED10,000 for removing the sticker and another AED50,000 for breaching anti-Covid norms.

Al Nuaimi warned establishments in the emirate to follow COVID-19 protocols at all times or face hefty penalties.