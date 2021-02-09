Underage driver in Ras Al Khaimah causes tragic accident

An unlicensed young driver caused a fatal accident that killed his passenger/friend instantly in Ras Al Khaimah last Saturday. Both the driver and his friend are aged 17.

According to initial investigation, the car flipped over multiple times while the driver was performing an illegal car stunt at Shaam Beach.

Police patrols and first responders were immediately dispatched to the site as the cops received a report about the incident.

The victim was reportedly not wearing a seat belt and sustained critical injuries, which led to his death. The driver also sustained injuries but survived the tragic accident.

Brigadier Ahmed Al Sam Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, called on parents not to allow their underage children to drive cars, as they pose perils to themselves and other road users.