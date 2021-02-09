Latest NewsUncategorized

Dubai airport authorities spot bizarre objects in Asian visitor’s body scan

An Asian visitor was arrested by Dubai airport authorities after he was detected hiding 1.1 kilograms of heroin in his stomach.

The narcotics in the passenger’s body came to light after customs officers conducted a routine check on his belongings as well as a body scan for security purposes.

He caught the attention of the airport authorities due to his unusual behavior.

The scanner showed that there were bizarre objects found on the passenger’s stomach.

Police officials later discovered that the passenger was a drug mule, who swallowed 8 plastic sachets containing 144 capsules of heroin.

The Asian man reportedly confessed to the crime. He is currently detained and waiting for maximum penalty for drug trafficking charges.

