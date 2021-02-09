6-week-old baby dies after being immersed in water during baptism rites

An online petition puts a pressure on Romania’s Orthodox Church to change its baptism ritual after a six-week-old baby died following a ceremony, wherein he was immersed three times in water.

Based on autopsy, the baby boy suffered from cardio-respiratory arrest. The autopsy report said the baby had a violent death and liquid was found in his lungs.

The incident happened at an Orthodox church in the northeastern city of Suceava, according to a report by AFP.

Paramedics were able to resuscitate him and placed him on ventilator, but he died on early Monday morning.

According to the father who was quoted by local paper Monitorul de Suceava, doctors found 110 milliliters of liquid in the baby’s lungs.

He said he was outraged by the priest’s conduct, especially after seeing blood on his nose.

In another report, local broadcast channel Antena 3 said the child was born prematurely and was “extremely fragile”.

An online petition has demanded the Orthodox Church to update its baptism practices in the wake of the child’s death.

The petition has so far gained support from 59,000 people.