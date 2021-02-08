PH gov’t ready to evacuate Filipinos in Myanmar

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddyboy Locsin Jr. said that his department is prepared to evacuate Filipinos living in Myanmar, if the situation worsens after a military take over last week.

“No Filipino has so far volunteered to return home to the Philippines,” Locsin said in an interview on ABS-CBN News.

He added: “It is a military emergency, I assume that our people are apolitical and that they are safe.”

Locsin added that he would meet with Philippine Ambassador to Myanmar Edwardo Kapunan this week.

“I want to engage with the situation in Burma and see if I can restore the status quo, which is not to say for the army to retreat but for the army, (Aung San) Suu Kyi and freedom to work hand-in-hand again because it was working,” he said.

Myanmar is home to 54 million people. More than 1,200 Filipinos are staying there, according to the latest DFA data.

The military took power from the civilian government, detaining leaders including pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.