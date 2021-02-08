Uncategorized

PH gov’t ready to evacuate Filipinos in Myanmar

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

OneNews, CC BY 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddyboy Locsin Jr. said that his department is prepared to evacuate Filipinos living in Myanmar, if the situation worsens after a military take over last week.

“No Filipino has so far volunteered to return home to the Philippines,” Locsin said in an interview on ABS-CBN News.

He added: “It is a military emergency, I assume that our people are apolitical and that they are safe.”

Locsin added that he would meet with Philippine Ambassador to Myanmar Edwardo Kapunan this week.

“I want to engage with the situation in Burma and see if I can restore the status quo, which is not to say for the army to retreat but for the army, (Aung San) Suu Kyi and freedom to work hand-in-hand again because it was working,” he said.

Myanmar is home to 54 million people. More than 1,200 Filipinos are staying there, according to the latest DFA data.

The military took power from the civilian government, detaining leaders including pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of FAQ: Is it safe to take 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine from another manufacturer?

FAQ: Is it safe to take 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine from another manufacturer?

1 hour ago
Photo of Drug smuggler carrying 34kg of cannabis nabbed at Dubai airport

Drug smuggler carrying 34kg of cannabis nabbed at Dubai airport

2 hours ago
Photo of Dubai begins home COVID-19 vaccination for senior citizens

Dubai begins home COVID-19 vaccination for senior citizens

2 hours ago
Photo of Crowded private party in Dubai busted, AED50,000 fine issued

Crowded private party in Dubai busted, AED50,000 fine issued

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close