FAQ: Is it safe to take 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine from another manufacturer?

Staff Report 1 hour ago

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has advised the public to only get two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from one manufacturer.

This was their response to this most frequently asked question by UAE nationals and residents alike on social media.

“Two doses of the vaccine should be taken from the same manufacturer to ensure vaccine safety and effectiveness,” MoHAP said in a post on its Instagram account on Feb. 4, 2021.

MoHAP also clarified that a person can only take two jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine separately with a gap of 3 to 4 weeks between the doses.

The Ministry also advises individuals to adhere to their vaccination schedules.

“It is important to keep record of the second dose appointment and adhere to attend, to ensure the required level of immunity and the maximum benefit from the vaccine,” it said.

It added that it is recommended to take the second dose in the same vaccination site where the first dose was taken.

Staff Report

