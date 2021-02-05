Woman in Dubai faces 2 years in jail for sending expletives to flatmate on WhatsApp

A British expat is facing two years of imprisonment in Dubai for sending expletives to her flatmate through WhatsApp in October last year.

The online altercation started when the 31-year-old defendant argued on who will be using the dining table during lockdown, reported The Sun UK.

After an argument on WhatsApp, her housemate complained to the police and said that she was offended by her flatmate’s message.

The British woman was prevented from leaving Dubai last weekend, according to the report.

Despite her plea, her roommate refused to withdraw the complaint. She is currently on bail waiting for the start of the hearing.

“I can’t believe what my flatmate has done — she has been so spiteful. I pleaded with her to withdraw the complaint but she said, this is a criminal case,” the woman said.

“I’ve never been in trouble. I’m shocked I’ve been criminalised for a private exchange,” she told The Sun.