Latest NewsUncategorized

Woman in Dubai faces 2 years in jail for sending expletives to flatmate on WhatsApp

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

A British expat is facing two years of imprisonment in Dubai for sending expletives to her flatmate through WhatsApp in October last year.

The online altercation started when the 31-year-old defendant argued on who will be using the dining table during lockdown, reported The Sun UK.

After an argument on WhatsApp, her housemate complained to the police and said that she was offended by her flatmate’s message.

The British woman was prevented from leaving Dubai last weekend, according to the report.

Despite her plea, her roommate refused to withdraw the complaint. She is currently on bail waiting for the start of the hearing.

“I can’t believe what my flatmate has done — she has been so spiteful. I pleaded with her to withdraw the complaint but she said, this is a criminal case,” the woman said.

“I’ve never been in trouble. I’m shocked I’ve been criminalised for a private exchange,” she told The Sun.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of BREAKING: DOH detects 8 cases of new COVID-19 variant including returning OFW from UAE

BREAKING: DOH detects 8 cases of new COVID-19 variant including returning OFW from UAE

7 mins ago
Photo of ‘Love is in the air’: Couple exchange vows mid-flight

‘Love is in the air’: Couple exchange vows mid-flight

24 mins ago
Photo of TOP 15 most in demand jobs in UAE for 2021—LinkedIn

TOP 15 most in demand jobs in UAE for 2021—LinkedIn

36 mins ago
Photo of Poe wants IATF to study ‘unrealistic’ rule on wearing face masks inside private cars

Poe wants IATF to study ‘unrealistic’ rule on wearing face masks inside private cars

48 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close