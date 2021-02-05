PH’s COVID-19 cases climbs to 533,587

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday has reported 1,894 new cases of COVID-19 in the country bringing the total to 533,587, including 34,255 active patients.

The DOH also said that 61 people have died from the virus bringing the death toll to 11,058.

Recovered patients are now at 488,274 after some 397 people survived the disease.

The DOH added that the active cases, 89 percent are mild, 6 percent are asymptomatic, 2.3 percent are critical, 2.2 percent are severe, and 0.51 percent.

There were six laboratories which were not able to send their report today.

The Philippine government has released the priority groups for its COVID-19 vaccination program on Friday.

The list now includes more sectors like teachers, social and government workers, overseas Filipino workers.

The following priority groups have been approved by country’s Interim National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (iNITAG):

A1: Frontline workers in health facilities both national and local, private and public, health professionals and non-professionals like students, nursing aides, janitors, barangay health workers, etc.

A2: Senior citizens aged 60 and above

A3: Persons with comorbidities not otherwise included in the preceding categories

A4: Frontline personnel in essential sectors including uniformed personnel and those in working sectors identified by the IATF as essential during ECQ

A5: Indigent population not otherwise included in the preceding categories

B1: Teachers, Social Workers

B2: Other Government Workers

B3: Other essential workers

B4: Socio-demographic groups at significantly higher risk other than senior citizens and indigenous people

B5: Overseas Filipino Workers

B6: Other Remaining Workforce

C: Rest of the Filipino population not otherwise included in the above groups

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the readiness of local government units’ vaccination sites and supply chain capability will also be considered.