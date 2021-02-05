PH to allow entry of more foreigners with valid visas as travel restriction eases

Malacañang has announced that more foreigners will be allowed entry in the Philippines starting February 16.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the COVID-19 Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has allowed the easing of travel restrictions with visas issued last March 2020 and are still valid.

“Tourists not allowed still unless with exemption,” Roque said, adding that, “The government will decide on exemptions on a case-to-case basis but there should be an]l endorsement from the individual departments, for example, the DOE (Department of Energy) for energy-related concerns.”

Roque stressed that the the entry of foreign nationals will be subject to the maximum capacity of inbound passengers at the port and date of entry.

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai has issued the guidelines to those who are planning to enter the Philippines.

The following will be allowed to enter the Philippines subject to testing and quarantine protocols against COVID-19:

Diplomats and members of international organizations and their dependents Foreign seafarers provided that they have 9(c) visa upon entry Holders of 13 series visa under the Immigration Act Holders of Republic Act No.7919 visas Holders of Executive Order 324 visas Foreign spouses of Filipino nationals provided that the Filipino spouse is in the Philippines Foreign minor children, and foreign children with special needs regardless of age of Filipino nationals Foreign parents of minor Filipino children and of Filipino children with special needs regardless of children Holders of special visas issued by Immigration Bureau under Republic Act 8756 Holders of 47(a-2) visas issued by the DOJ Holders of 9(d) visas issued by the BI Holders of visas issued by economic zones Holders of Special Investors Visas Dual Filipino citizens carrying foreign passports Filipino citizen’s foreign spouses and children regardless of age from non-visa required entries Holders of 9(g) visas who departed from the Philippines on or after December 17, 2020.

All those who are allowed to enter the Philippines must secure pre-booked accommodation for seven nights in a DOT-accredited quarantine facility. They will also undergo RT-PCR tests on the sixth day.