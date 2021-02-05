Uncategorized

‘Manigas kayong lahat’: Harry Roque to critics of Duterte’s infrastructure subway project

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 50 mins ago

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque had some strong words to the critics of the Duterte administration’s infrastructure projects.

“As we know the President has many critics and they will not stop until they regain power,” Roque said Friday during the presentation of the first Tunnel Boring for the Manila Subway project.

“But presidents will come and go. But in the annals of Philippine history, President Rodrigo Duterte will be remembered for the renaissance of infrastructure, for beating Covid-19, and of course for all the social legislation that he so shepherded including Universal Health Care and Free Tuition in State Colleges and Universities,” Roque added.

“Let today’s event be recorded in the annals of Philippine history as another first of the Duterte administration and to his critics, I have only this to say: Manigas kayong lahat,” Roque said.

The Transportation Department presented the equipment to mark the beginning of the ambitious infrastructure project.

It was in March 2018 when the government signed a P 51-billion loan agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency to jumpstart the project.

The total cost of the subway is estimated at P393 billion.

