‘Love is in the air’: Couple exchange vows mid-flight

A couple took their vows to the highest level, as they tied the knot 30,000ft above the air while onboard a plane bound for Caticlan.

In a statement, Kristoffer “Topy” Rustia and Micah Cura happily said their “I do’s” in front of their fellow passengers.

Their loved ones witness what they described as an impossible dream come true.

Topy and Micah both studied in the same university but their love affair began in 2018 when they were both training as cabin crews in Malaysia.

The couple also welcomed their healthy baby girl last month.

“2020 was filled with uncertainties and challenges for everyone in the airline industry but we are always reminded of our love for each other, and a promise of a brighter future for our daughter,” Topy said.

Both of them have dreamed of getting married in a flight.

“As crazy as it may seem, I envisioned Micah walking down the aisle in one of our flights wearing her lovely gown, not her cabin crew uniform. It seemed like it would be impossible, knowing that we work as flight attendants but AirAsia made it happen”, Topy said.

“Topy and I are grateful beyond words. It’s one thing to get married, it’s another to fulfill that dream in a place where we started our journey together—inside the aircraft. Our prayer is that we are able to inspire people to just hang on, and never lose hope because there are still many things to be thankful for, despite the many challenges brought by the pandemic,” Micah said.

The airline company, Air Asia, said that it made all the preparations including security, and risk assessment to ensure that health and safety protocols were observed during the flight.

Photo courtesy: Air Asia