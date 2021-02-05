LIST: OFWs now included in PH’s priority list for COVID-19 vaccination

The Philippine government has now included overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the list of priority groups for its COVID-19 vaccination program.

Teachers, social workers, and government workers will also be prioritized.

Priority list

The following priority groups have been approved by country’s Interim National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (iNITAG):

A1: Frontline workers in health facilities both national and local, private and public, health professionals and non-professionals like students, nursing aides, janitors, barangay health workers, etc.

A2: Senior citizens aged 60 and above

A3: Persons with comorbidities not otherwise included in the preceding categories

A4: Frontline personnel in essential sectors including uniformed personnel and those in working sectors identified by the IATF as essential during ECQ

A5: Indigent population not otherwise included in the preceding categories

B1: Teachers, Social Workers

B2: Other Government Workers

B3: Other essential workers

B4: Socio-demographic groups at significantly higher risk other than senior citizens and indigenous people

B5: Overseas Filipino Workers

B6: Other Remaining Workforce

C: Rest of the Filipino population not otherwise included in the above groups

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the readiness of local government units’ vaccination sites and supply chain capability will also be considered.

The first batch of vaccines arriving from Pfizer will be given to the following:

a) all the COVID-19 dedicated hospitals

b) COVID-19 referral hospitals

c) DOH-owned hospitals

d) LGU hospitals

e) hospitals for uniformed services/personnel

f) private hospitals

The Department of Health said that it is now finalizing the master list of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine recipients by February 15.

In an online briefing, the DOH said that health facilities have 2 weeks to prepare the list of its recipients which would also include administrative and support staff.

“We are assured that before Feb. 15, our master list will be complete for our vaccine implementation,” the DOH said.

The DOH said that a total of 1,762,994 frontline health workers have been identified to receive the first batch of the vaccine.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said they government are striking a deal with at least seven companies to supply the COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Gamaleya, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Novavax.