Filipino family makes history after winning CAD$60 million lottery jackpot in Manitoba

A Filipino family in Manitoba, Canada has made history after winning the latest Lotto Max, bringing home the jackpot prize of $60 million or roughly Php2.2 billion.

John Chua and his family are still in disbelief while claiming the check at the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) offices in Winnipeg.

In an interview with Winnepeg Sun, John said his mind went blank and kept asking himself if it was real.

WCLC said John started buying tickets online with PlayNow.com in November when retail sales of lottery in Manitoba were restricted as part of public health orders.

John’s mother Angie couldn’t also believe that they won the whooping amount of cash, as she is used to her son telling jokes.

The $60,000,020 prize is the largest lottery jackpot ever awarded in Manitoba and the biggest payout ever in Canada from a ticket bought online.

The draw was held last Jan. 22 with the winning numbers were 11, 21, 23, 25, 28, 41 and 43.