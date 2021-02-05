Latest NewsUncategorized

Filipino family makes history after winning CAD$60 million lottery jackpot in Manitoba

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 6 hours ago

(From L to R) John Chua, John's wife Jhoanna Chua, John's mom Angie Chua, and John's uncle Ben Lagman. Source: Western Canada Lottery Corporation

A Filipino family in Manitoba, Canada has made history after winning the latest Lotto Max, bringing home the jackpot prize of $60 million or roughly Php2.2 billion.

John Chua and his family are still in disbelief while claiming the check at the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) offices in Winnipeg.

In an interview with Winnepeg Sun, John said his mind went blank and kept asking himself if it was real.

WCLC said John started buying tickets online with PlayNow.com in November when retail sales of lottery in Manitoba were restricted as part of public health orders.

John’s mother Angie couldn’t also believe that they won the whooping amount of cash, as she is used to her son telling jokes.

The $60,000,020 prize is the largest lottery jackpot ever awarded in Manitoba and the biggest payout ever in Canada from a ticket bought online.

The draw was held last Jan. 22 with the winning numbers were 11, 21, 23, 25, 28, 41 and 43.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of ‘Love is in the air’: Couple exchange vows mid-flight

‘Love is in the air’: Couple exchange vows mid-flight

15 mins ago
Photo of TOP 15 most in demand jobs in UAE for 2021—LinkedIn

TOP 15 most in demand jobs in UAE for 2021—LinkedIn

27 mins ago
Photo of Poe wants IATF to study ‘unrealistic’ rule on wearing face masks inside private cars

Poe wants IATF to study ‘unrealistic’ rule on wearing face masks inside private cars

39 mins ago
Photo of ‘Manigas kayong lahat’: Harry Roque to critics of Duterte’s infrastructure subway project

‘Manigas kayong lahat’: Harry Roque to critics of Duterte’s infrastructure subway project

46 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close