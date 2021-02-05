COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in UAE nearing 3.9 million

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) has announced that 157,783 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of doses provided at 3,849,374.

The UAE has consistently ranked second globally in terms of vaccine administration rate, which is now at 38.92 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the government’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

Currently, there are over 170 centers where UAE nationals and residents can receive the COVID-19 vaccines.

So far, the UAE has approved four vaccines, namely by Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V and AstraZeneca.

The vaccines are provided on voluntary basis, free of charge.