90% of Ajman Police employees receive COVID-19 vaccination

Ajman Police has already vaccinated 90.8% of their employees against COVID-19, along with 630 of their family members.

The police force has launched a vaccination drive under the theme “Hand in Hand We Recover”, in line with the national vaccination program.

Colonel Mohammad bin Ghalita, head of the training department at the training center, said there are also employees who have been excluded for medical conditions.

Ghalita praised their employees who responded to the campaign as part of their social responsibility.

“The Ajman Police always seeks to enhance the security and safety of society, and exerts its utmost efforts to provide a safe and secure work environment for its employees,” he said.