Saudi Arabia closes entertainment venues, suspends recreational activities

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has suspended some events, recreational activities and social gatherings for a certain period as part of its measures to prevent a second wave of infections of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was announced on Saudi Press Agency (SPA) and will take effect today, February 4, 2021.

All events and parties, including weddings, corporate meetings and the like that are held in banquet halls and independent wedding halls or affiliated with hotels, as well as rental houses and camps that are used for those purposes will be suspended for a period of 30 days. The order may also be extended.

Meanwhile, all entertainment activities and events are also suspended for a period of 10 days.

The Kingdom also announced the closure of cinemas, indoor entertainment centers, independent indoor games places or in restaurants, shopping malls, gyms and sports centers for the same period of 10 days.

It has also suspended the provision of dining services in restaurants, and cafes and limiting it to providing external requests for a period of 10 days.

Gatherings in social events shall not exceed 20 persons and this will also take effect for 10 days.

The Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing will close the establishment that violates this for a period (24) hours, and (48) hours if the violation is repeated for the first time. One week if the violation is repeated for the second time, two weeks if the violation is repeated for the third time, and one month if the violation is repeated for the fourth time and more, without prejudice to the application of any other prescribed penalty for those violations.

The Ministry of Interior said: “These measures have been taken within the framework of the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to preserve public health and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and that it is subject to continuous evaluation with the competent health authorities to take the necessary additional measures if required, and calls upon everyone to sense their responsibility, abide by the instructions and adhere to the procedures to achieve the public interest.”