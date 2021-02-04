French Embassy offers scholarship programs to Filipinos

Scholarship programs for Filipino scientists and researchers, as well as other students who want to pursue Master’s degrees in all academic disciplines for academic year 2021-2022 are up for grabs from the French Embassy in Manila until March 15, 2021.

Those who are interested may submit their applications through the PhilFrance Scholarships sites.

The embassy is currently offering two scholarships: the PhilFrance-DOST Scholarships and the PhilFrance Scholarships for more general fields of study.

The PhilFrance-DOST Scholarship Program aims to encourage Filipino professionals working in academic, research, or government institutions to pursue a Master’s or Doctorate degree at French public higher education institutions.

The program prioritizes the field of studies in Agriculture, Biological Sciences, Climate Change, Forestry, Health and Medical Research, Material Sciences, Natural Resources and Environment, Nuclear Application on Health, and Veterinary Sciences.

Scholars of this study program would be entitled to the following benefits:

– Exemption from public university registration fees

– One round trip ticket from Manila to France

– Exemption from visa application fees

– Monthly living allowance covering the duration of their studies

– Relocation allowance

– Coverage of pre-travel expenses

– Health care package

– Priority access to public student accommodations.

“Selected candidates of this scholarship must return to the Philippines immediately after completion of their graduate degree to render return service or a period equivalent to twice the length of time that they spent in France for their degree,” the embassy said.

Meanwhile, the general PhilFrance Scholarship is geared towards Filipino students and professionals who want to come to France to pursue Master’s degrees in all academic disciplines taught at French higher education institutions.

“It is awarded to highly-qualified candidates who have demonstrated strong academic and leadership qualities in their scholarly and professional activities,” the embassy said.

Awardees of the PhilFrance Scholarships will be entitled to the following benefits:

– Tuition subsidy

– One round trip ticket from Manila to France

– Exemption from visa application fees

– Monthly living allowance covering the duration of their studies

– Health care package

– Priority access to public student accommodations

Since 2016, over 50 Filipinos have been awarded the PhilFrance Scholarship, allowing them to pursue graduate degrees in the French language and literature, business, public policy and international development, engineering, mathematics, marine biology, applied chemistry, environmental and ecological sciences, and public health.

According to the embassy, fluency in French is an advantage, but is “not a requirement” to study in France.