Duterte approves ‘no electric disconnection’ policy for low income households

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the recommendation of the Department of Energy (DOE) to continue the ongoing ‘no disconnection’ policy in electricity for low income households.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said in a media briefing that Duterte gave his go signal to the DOE to consider the situation of lifeliners or families with low income.

“The President readily agreed given that electricity is a basic necessity,” Nograles said.

Nograles said the DOE has noted that while ‘lifeliners’ make up 32% of the customer base, they only account for 3% of electricity sale

“I have given my order to all the Distribution Utilities (DUs) to submit their programs and strategies that will help alleviate the lives of the lifeliners in these crucial times,” Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said in a statement.

“As we grappled with the peak of COVID-19 transmissions last year, the DOE took proactive steps to help consumers, most especially those at the margins, keep afloat in the midst of grave health and livelihood concerns,” he added.

