Boracay to declare tourists faking their RT-PCR test results ‘persona non grata’

The local government of Malay, Aklan said it will declare tourists as ‘persona non grata’ if they will be found guilty of faking their COVID-19 test results.

Acting Mayor Frolibar Bautista made the remark after 3 of 6 visitors who showed fake COVID-19 results and later on tested positive for the virus.

“Nag-agree kami last meeting, ang sagot ng bayan ng Malay kung sinuman nahulihang mameke ay magpasa ng resolution na i-declare ang nameke ng test as persona non grata para di na makapasok ng Boracay,” he told ABS-CBN News.

They have been brought to the Aklan Training Center (ATC), the provincial quarantine facility in the capital town of Kalibo in Aklan, after being apprehended on Jan. 21. The three of them were later tested positive for the virus.

Two of their companions were also apprehended for faking their test results but later on tested negative for the virus.

The Aklan LGU requires all tourists in Boracay to present a negative RT-PCR test 72 hours before entering the island.

Bautista also urged hotels to verify first the test results of their guests before accepting their bookings.

Since Boracay has reopened to the public, there were 26 recorded cases of people faking their COVID-19 test results.