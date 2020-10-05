Uncategorized

New Zealand beats COVID-19 again, says PM Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand has beaten the community transmission of COVID-19 again following a second nationwide lockdown.

PM Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday, “New Zealand beat the virus again”. She has also lifted restrictions after no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 was recorded in Auckland for 12 days.

To recall, the country was able to eradicate local transmission in late May after a strict national lockdown. A new cluster emerged, however, in Auckland in August, forcing the city of 1.5 million into lockdown for almost three weeks.

“It felt longer and dragged on in what was already starting to feel like a very long year,” Ardern said. “Despite this, Aucklanders and New Zealanders stuck to the plan that has worked twice now and beat the virus again.”

With this, Auckland would join the rest of New Zealand on level one, where in no restrictions on social gatherings would be implemented.

New Zealand has recorded just 40 active cases as of Monday.

