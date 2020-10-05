Julia Barretto no plans to forgive Jay Sonza over ‘fake pregnancy’ news

Actress Julia Barretto is standing firm that she will not easily forgive former news anchor Jay Sonza for maliciously spreading fake pregnancy rumors about her.

Julia said that she will not back down on the case she has filed against Sonza.

The young actress filed cyberlibel charges against Sonza after he posted on Facebook that she was pregnant with Gerald Anderson.

“I was proud of myself because, for the first time, I stood up for myself. For the first time, I defended myself. And for the first time, I protected myself, ” Julia said in an interview.

“Marami na akong pinalagpas na mga false information about me, na usually dinededma ko lang. Pero, siguro, I just felt like it was about time to make an action, to try to stop it,” Barretto added.

Barretto said the rumor has caused stressed on her family.

“Marami na akong pinalagpas na mga false information about me, na usually dinededma ko lang. Pero, siguro, I just felt like it was about time to make an action, to try to stop it,” Barretto added.