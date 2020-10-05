Latest NewsNewsUncategorized

Expat to receive over AED192,000 for arbitrary termination

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

The Abu Dhabi Labor Court of Appeals has upheld the decision of a lower court that found a company guilty of arbitrary dismissal of one of its employees, reported Khaleej Times.

The expat is set to receive AED192,000 in unpaid wages, gratuity and compensation for being terminated without warning.

This is slightly lower compared to the original amount ordered by the Court of First Instance amounting to AED267,113.

The complainant said that he did not receive his wages and end of service payments. He was earning AED24,000 monthly.

He asked the court for the employer to pay his unpaid wages, annual leave allowance, warning and overtime allowances, and compensation for the illegal dismissal.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of UAE residents give 96.3% approval rating to local gov’t handling of COVID-19 pandemic

UAE residents give 96.3% approval rating to local gov’t handling of COVID-19 pandemic

18 mins ago
Photo of New Zealand beats COVID-19 again, says PM Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand beats COVID-19 again, says PM Jacinda Ardern

35 mins ago
Photo of Paris raises COVID-19 alert to ‘maximum’; bars to close this October 6

Paris raises COVID-19 alert to ‘maximum’; bars to close this October 6

51 mins ago
Photo of Dubai pilot, 25 guests fined for overcrowded yacht party

Dubai pilot, 25 guests fined for overcrowded yacht party

1 hour ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close