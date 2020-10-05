Expat to receive over AED192,000 for arbitrary termination

The Abu Dhabi Labor Court of Appeals has upheld the decision of a lower court that found a company guilty of arbitrary dismissal of one of its employees, reported Khaleej Times.

The expat is set to receive AED192,000 in unpaid wages, gratuity and compensation for being terminated without warning.

This is slightly lower compared to the original amount ordered by the Court of First Instance amounting to AED267,113.

The complainant said that he did not receive his wages and end of service payments. He was earning AED24,000 monthly.

He asked the court for the employer to pay his unpaid wages, annual leave allowance, warning and overtime allowances, and compensation for the illegal dismissal.