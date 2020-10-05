Uncategorized

Expat faces life imprisonment for raping teenager

The Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court has sentenced an Asian man for life imprisonment for raping a teenager.

He will also serve an additional three months in jail and pay a Dh5,000 after being convicted for begging.

The suspect will be deported at the end of his prison term, the court ruled.

Records showed that the suspect used to help the family of the victim, reported Khaleej Times. When he found out that victim was alone in their house, he raped her.

The victim’s sister discovered the rape and rushed to the street for help.

The suspect tried to escape, but he was arrested by the Ras Al Khaimah Police traced using CCTV footage.

The man later on confessed to his crimes after being apprehended.

