Duterte gets 91% approval rating amid COVID-19 pandemic

President Rodrigo Duterte has received 91 percent approval ratings on his performance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pulse Asia survey conducted last September 14-20 showed that 91 percent approved of the President’s performance, 5 percent disapproved while 5 percent were undecided.

Vice President Leni Robredo received a 57% approval rating, while 22 percent disapproved her performance and 21 percent were undecided.

Senate President Tito Sotto obtained 84 percent approval rating.

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano received 70% approval ratings despite the ongoing rivalry with Marinduque Representative Lord Allan Velasco.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Diosdado M. Peralta has the lowest approval rating of 44 percent. Some 37 percent were undecided while 13 percent disapproved his performance.

The country has now over 322,000 coronavirus cases and leads the greatest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

The Philippines is still under the state of emergency and has been on quarantine for over 200 days.