RULE-BREAKERS: Another 12 shops in Dubai fined for violating COVID-19 preventive measures

Staff Report 2 hours ago

Another 12 shops were added to the list of establishments ordered to pay a hefty fine by the Dubai Economy for breaking COVID-19 protocols.

This, as government authorities in the UAE ramped up their daily inspection on commercial establishments.

In a statement of the Dubai Economy on its Twitter account, it said: “Dubai Economy fined 12 establishments including gyms in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council in Al Safa Valley, Al Rashideya, commercial establishments in Malls, and sewing shops, and warned 5 shops, for not adhering to the precautionary measures, specifically social distancing,”

Five commercial shops were also issued warning notices for not implementing social distancing.

So far, the authority has found 767 establishments not complying with government issued safety guidelines.

In the updated list of fines for COVID-19 rule breakers, AED3,000 in penalty awaits owners of facilities that fail to take appropriate public health measures and AED5,000 for individuals not wearing a mask at a workplace as well as for the person in charge.

The authority urges people to report any establishments violating social distancing and coronavirus measures.

