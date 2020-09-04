BREAKING: Another Filipino seafarer of UAE-based cargo ship that sank off Japan rescued

Another Filipino crew of the ill-fated UAE-based cargo ship that sank off Japan has been rescued, according to the latest bulletin of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Friday night.

In a statement, the DFA said, “Another Filipino crew member of the Panamanian-flagged vessel Gulf Livestock 1 was found alone in a life raft. He is conscious and able to walk.”

Details about the identity of the Filipino seafarer are scant. Although a handout picture (above) was taken and provided on Friday by Japan’s 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters. It shows a man waving from a life raft.

To recall, the first Filipino crew member was earlier found by members of the Japanese Coast Guard on Thursday evening.

A video of the harrowing ocean rescue of Sareno Edvarodo (Eduardo Sareno in some reports) was released by the Japanese coast guard.

The rescue team saw Sarena battling the ferocity of the waves in the darkness.

The 45-year-old Filipino held onto a rope thrown by the rescuers. When he was pulled out of the raging waves, he was immediately brought to a vessel and wrapped him with a blanket by the team.

“Water,” he said. “Thank you, thank you very much.”

“I am the only one? No other one?” Sareno asked the rescuers.

Another seafarer was found by the Japanese coastguard in the East China Sea on Friday. However, the man was later declared dead, Kyodo news reported.

He was found unconscious about 120 km (75 miles) north-northwest of Amami Oshima island and transferred to a hospital.

Sareno said one of the boat’s engines had shut down and a wave then overturned the ship, which later sank.

They were told to put on life jackets, adding that he had jumped into the water. He feared, however, that not all of them were able to hear the instructions, according to the Department of Labor and Employment in Manila.

Around the area where he was found, the rescue team also found a life jacket and cattle carcass.

Meanwhile, UAE-based Gulf Navigation issued a statement on its website confirming that the Panamanian-flagged vessel was theirs.

“Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC (“GNH” or “Company”), the Dubai Financial Market listed maritime and shipping company, deeply regret to report the incident relating to the vessel, MV “Gulf Livestock 1” which is reported missing while the vessel was enroute from New Zealand to China, with livestock on board. The Japanese Coast Guard received a distress call early on Wednesday morning (Sept 2nd) to which they responded and one of the 43 crew members, the vessel’s Chief Officer, was rescued. The search for survivors is still continuing by the Japanese Coast Guard,” the statement read.

“Our hearts go out to those onboard and their families at this time. We also express deep regret for the sad loss of the livestock on board. We are monitoring the situation closely and working closely with those involved in rescue efforts. We pray that there are other survivors,” it added.

The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila said its consulate in Osaka is continuously monitoring the situation and coordinating with authorities in Japan.

The Gulf Livestock 1 was carrying 43 crew and almost 6,000 cows and went missing on its way to China from New Zealand. Of the crew members, 39 from the Philippines, two from New Zealand, and two from Australia, reported The Guardian.

The search is continuing for 40 other crew members.

Watch Reuters video from Japanese Coast Guard below:

