COVID-19: UAE reaches milestone of 3.5 million COVID-19 tests, total recoveries now at 37,566

The UAE government has reported that the country has already reached another milestone when it comes to COVID-19 tests, with over 3,500,000 tests done to date

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 62,028 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 102 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 49,069.

The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 316.

In addition, the UAE has reported over 594 fully recovered patients, with the total now at 38,160.

This brings the total number of active cases down from yesterday’s 10,786 to 10,593‬ today, July 1.

The UAE government has announced that mosques, prayer spaces, and other places of worship will gradually reopen nationwide from July 1 and operate at 30 percent capacity. The development comes in coordination with relevant federal and local authorities who continue to take all considerations for precautionary and preventive measures.

However, prayer spaces located on motorways, industrial areas, labour camps, cooperative societies, commercial centres and parks twill all remain closed until further notice.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai also announced that public transportation between emirates remains suspended, despite the lifting of the movement restrictions.

NCEMA spokesperson Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri wishes to remind the public that while movement restrictions for each emirate have been lifted, they should still be mindful to follow the UAE’s health measures for the safety of the masses and that sanitation of buildings will continue.