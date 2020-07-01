COVID-19: UAE reaches milestone of 3.5 million COVID-19 tests, total recoveries now at 37,566

Officials from the Clark International Airport (CRK) has revealed that around 5,000 returning overseas Filipinos had been reunited with their families since the airport resumed its operations last June 5. CRK operated and facilitated 24 inbound and outbound flights...
WATCH: Dubai Police nabs 20 African gangs involved in cyber extortion
The Dubai Police recently nabbed 47 men and women who formed part of 20 African gangs notorious for cyber extortion. All photos of the perpetrators were flashed in a video as Dubai Police listed down their crimes which include cyber fraud, swindling, financial scams,...
GCC expats still hopeful about better opportunities despite forecasts of mass exodus
Despite reports from various analysts that there could be a mass exodus in the GCC region, majority of the expats remain hopeful that their long-term career prospects will remain unaffected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis. In the report released by global...
Ashes of OFW who died of COVID-19 in UAE brought home
The ashes of Richard Castro, an overseas Filipino worker who died of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the UAE, have been brought home in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija last June 16, days before his 40th day of death. His wife Marife Castro thanked those who became...
The UAE government has reported that the country has already reached another milestone when it comes to COVID-19 tests, with over 3,500,000 tests done to date
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 62,028 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 102 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 49,069.
The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 316.
In addition, the UAE has reported over 594 fully recovered patients, with the total now at 38,160.
This brings the total number of active cases down from yesterday’s 10,786 to 10,593 today, July 1.
The UAE government has announced that mosques, prayer spaces, and other places of worship will gradually reopen nationwide from July 1 and operate at 30 percent capacity. The development comes in coordination with relevant federal and local authorities who continue to take all considerations for precautionary and preventive measures.
However, prayer spaces located on motorways, industrial areas, labour camps, cooperative societies, commercial centres and parks twill all remain closed until further notice.
The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai also announced that public transportation between emirates remains suspended, despite the lifting of the movement restrictions.
NCEMA spokesperson Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri wishes to remind the public that while movement restrictions for each emirate have been lifted, they should still be mindful to follow the UAE’s health measures for the safety of the masses and that sanitation of buildings will continue.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
