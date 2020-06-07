Sunday, June 7, 2020

Jun 07 20, 3:49 pm

COVID-19: PH surpasses 1,000-mark in COVID-19 deaths

Jun 07 2020

The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has surpassed the 1,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fatalities, as it confirmed nine new cases. The total death toll now stands at 1,003. DOH has also confirmed 555 new cases, bringing the...

Abu Dhabi police advises motorists to check tires to avoid accidents

Jun 07 2020

(WAM) -- As part of its 'Safe Traffic Summer Campaign', Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, urged drivers to urgently check the tyres of their vehicles to ensure they are safe and undamaged, to avoid accidents during summer resulting from high temperatures. Lt. Colonel Mohammed...

Angel Locsin calls out Tito Sotto for ‘liking’ a tweet that tags her as terrorist

Jun. 07, 20 | 3:49 pm

Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin has called out Senate President Tito Sotto for ‘liking’ a tweet that tags her as a supporter of the New People’s Army (NPA)—the armed group of the Communist Party of the Philippines.
 
In her tweet, Locsin posted a screenshot of the senator liking the Twitter post of  user @prokape that said “She’s been a pro-NPA since Day 1.”
 
“Saw that you liked this tweet. I will never support terrorists, nor will I ever support any kind of violence. You have the right to like any tweet. And we have the right to voice out our opinions. I hope we don’t get tagged as a terrorist for doing so. Thank you,” she said.
 
Locsin has been recently recognized for her humanitarian efforts in the Philippines, raising funds for affected Filipinos during calamities such as typhoons, the Taal volcano eruption, and the coronavirus disease pandemic.
 
The Twitter came follows the passage of Anti-Terror Bill, which punishes anyone who will threaten to commit terrorism, as well as those who will propose or incite terrorism.

SEE ALSO: Malacañang to review Anti-terror bill

BTS donates $1 million to Black Lives Matter

BTS donates $1 million to Black Lives Matter

Jun 7, 2020

Popular K-pop group BTS, through their management company Big Hit Entertainment, donated USD1 million (Dhs3.6 milion) to the Black Lives Matter campaign on June 5, Variety reported.   In a tweet, the boy group said that they have decided to donate to stand in...

Close