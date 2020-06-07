Angel Locsin calls out Tito Sotto for ‘liking’ a tweet that tags her as terrorist

Following Abu Dhabi's pronouncements of an emirate-wide movement restriction, some residents who live in Abu Dhabi but had urgent matters to attend to in Dubai and/or the Northern Emirates found themselves stranded outside their home emirate. In the case of Pakistani...
(WAM) -- The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has launched an integrated health and safety advisory outlining all precautionary measures that must be pursued across all hotel establishments to ensure safety and wellbeing of guests. The guide...
The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has surpassed the 1,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fatalities, as it confirmed nine new cases. The total death toll now stands at 1,003. DOH has also confirmed 555 new cases, bringing the...
(WAM) -- As part of its 'Safe Traffic Summer Campaign', Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, urged drivers to urgently check the tyres of their vehicles to ensure they are safe and undamaged, to avoid accidents during summer resulting from high temperatures. Lt. Colonel Mohammed...
Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin has called out Senate President Tito Sotto for ‘liking’ a tweet that tags her as a supporter of the New People’s Army (NPA)—the armed group of the Communist Party of the Philippines.
In her tweet, Locsin posted a screenshot of the senator liking the Twitter post of user @prokape that said “She’s been a pro-NPA since Day 1.”
“Saw that you liked this tweet. I will never support terrorists, nor will I ever support any kind of violence. You have the right to like any tweet. And we have the right to voice out our opinions. I hope we don’t get tagged as a terrorist for doing so. Thank you,” she said.
Locsin has been recently recognized for her humanitarian efforts in the Philippines, raising funds for affected Filipinos during calamities such as typhoons, the Taal volcano eruption, and the coronavirus disease pandemic.
The Twitter came follows the passage of Anti-Terror Bill, which punishes anyone who will threaten to commit terrorism, as well as those who will propose or incite terrorism.
Hi Sen @sotto_tito, saw that you liked this tweet. I will never support terrorists, nor will I ever support any kind of violence. You have the right to like any tweet. And we have the right to voice out our opinions. I hope we don’t get tagged as terrorist for doing so. Thank you pic.twitter.com/xfQNsnCFF5
— Angel Locsin (@143redangel) June 6, 2020
SEE ALSO: Malacañang to review Anti-terror bill
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
