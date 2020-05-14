Friday, May 15, 2020

May 14 20, 4:04 pm

2020’s first typhoon expected to land in PH

May 14 2020

An intensifying typhoon—the first one in the year—could hit the Philippines from May 14 to 16, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned.   In a report by Gulf News, typhoon Vongfong or Ambo in the Philippines is...

BREAKING: UAE reports 698 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 21,084

May 14 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 698 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 21,084. MoHAP reported that the majority of these cases were those who did not follow proper quarantine procedures and...

Share347
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
347 Shares

Filipino overseas who recovered from COVID-19 now at 757

by | Uncategorized

May. 14, 20 | 4:04 pm

The number of Filipinos abroad who have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has reached the 700-mark, with 88 new recoveries.

In a Facebook post on May 13, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that most of the new recoveries were recorded in Asia and Europe.

Meanwhile, the number of Filipinos overseas who contracted the disease stands at 2,310 after 77 new infections were recorded.

The DFA also announced eight new deaths, raising the death toll to 269.
“Despite the increase in today’s confirmed cases compared to yesterday’s numbers, the DFA notes that the daily rate of recoveries increased to 13.15%, making its numbers now over half of the total number of patients undergoing treatment and remaining more than twice than the total fatalities,” the foreign affairs department’s statement said.

Jobs

Latest News

2020’s first typhoon expected to land in PH

2020’s first typhoon expected to land in PH

May 14, 2020

An intensifying typhoon—the first one in the year—could hit the Philippines from May 14 to 16, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned.   In a report by Gulf News, typhoon Vongfong or Ambo in the Philippines is...

BREAKING: UAE reports 698 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 21,084

BREAKING: UAE reports 698 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 21,084

May 14, 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 698 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 21,084. MoHAP reported that the majority of these cases were those who did not follow proper quarantine procedures and...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Uncategorized
Window hours for only grocery, markets in PH further create congestion — IATF
Published On  April 20, 2020
‘No work, no pay’ OFWs not qualified for Php10,000 cash assistance—DOLE
Published On  April 9, 2020
China concealed data on COVID-19 — US intel
Published On  April 3, 2020
Close