Filipino overseas who recovered from COVID-19 now at 757

The number of Filipinos abroad who have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has reached the 700-mark, with 88 new recoveries.

In a Facebook post on May 13, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that most of the new recoveries were recorded in Asia and Europe.

Meanwhile, the number of Filipinos overseas who contracted the disease stands at 2,310 after 77 new infections were recorded.

The DFA also announced eight new deaths, raising the death toll to 269.

“Despite the increase in today’s confirmed cases compared to yesterday’s numbers, the DFA notes that the daily rate of recoveries increased to 13.15%, making its numbers now over half of the total number of patients undergoing treatment and remaining more than twice than the total fatalities,” the foreign affairs department’s statement said.