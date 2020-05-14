Filipino overseas who recovered from COVID-19 now at 757

National Capital Region Police Chief Major General Debold Sinas and other police officials will face criminal charges over the birthday celebration amid the enhanced community quarantine, Malacañang Palance announced on May 14. In a report by Inquirer.net,...
2020’s first typhoon expected to land in PH
An intensifying typhoon—the first one in the year—could hit the Philippines from May 14 to 16, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned. In a report by Gulf News, typhoon Vongfong or Ambo in the Philippines is...
Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation links digital services with Ajman Pay to provide top-notch secure transactions
As part of its efforts to innovate their customer journey experience in paying service fees, the Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation links its digital services with Ajman Pay to create a seamless customer-centric user experience. The initiative enables...
BREAKING: UAE reports 698 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 21,084
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 698 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 21,084. MoHAP reported that the majority of these cases were those who did not follow proper quarantine procedures and...
The number of Filipinos abroad who have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has reached the 700-mark, with 88 new recoveries.
In a Facebook post on May 13, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that most of the new recoveries were recorded in Asia and Europe.
Meanwhile, the number of Filipinos overseas who contracted the disease stands at 2,310 after 77 new infections were recorded.
The DFA also announced eight new deaths, raising the death toll to 269.
“Despite the increase in today’s confirmed cases compared to yesterday’s numbers, the DFA notes that the daily rate of recoveries increased to 13.15%, making its numbers now over half of the total number of patients undergoing treatment and remaining more than twice than the total fatalities,” the foreign affairs department’s statement said.
