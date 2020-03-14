Elderly in the UAE advised to stay at home, stay away from crowd

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP)announced the recovery of 3 new cases of people who were previously infected with Coronavirus disease or COVID-19 after receiving the necessary health care since entering hospital. The ministry said in a statement two of...
Jack Ma donates 500K COVID-19 test kits, 1M face masks to the US
Alibaba founder and China’s richest man Jack Ma will donate one million face masks and 500,000 coronavirus disease or COVID-19 test kits to the United States. The company’s move was announced on Chinese social media site Weibo on March 13. RELATED STORY: Jack Ma's...
BREAKING: UAE suspends flights from four countries
(WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, has announced the suspension of all inbound and outbound flights with Lebanon, Turkey, Syria and Iraq, with effect from 17th March, and until further notice. The move is part of the country's proactive precautionary...
BREAKING: UAE temporarily suspends issuance of visas as WHO classifies COVID-19 as ‘pandemic’
(WAM) -- The UAE has suspended, effective March 17, all visas to all foreigners, with the exception of diplomatic passport holders. In a statement released today, the Federal Authority for Identity And Citizenship (ICA) said: "The move comes as part of the...
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
