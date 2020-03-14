Elderly in the UAE advised to stay at home, stay away from crowd

The elderly in the UAE are urged to stay away from crowded places and stay home as much as possible.

This is the call made by the Ministry of Health and Prevention ( MoHaP ) on Friday as a precautionary measure by the UAE government against the coronavirus disease 2019 ( Covid -19).

In a statement, MoHaP urged citizens, residents, and their families to take all precautionary hygiene measures to ensure their safety and protection.

“This includes washing hands with soap and clean water, and covering mouth and nose when sneezing, to minimize spread of germs and infections,” the statement read.