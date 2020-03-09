Age, pre-existing condition are factors experts look out for in COVID-19 patients

There are about 3,500 deaths because of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide since the virus started spreading from Wuhan City in China in December.

There is much to learn about the virus, the disease it causes, and the reaction of patients.

The study continues as medical experts raise against time in order to develop a vaccine and to formulate medical treatment that help patients recuperate to stop the disease from spreading.

According to a report by last month’s joint World Health Organisation-China mission, patients at highest risk include people age 60 and older and those with pre-existing conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Transmission

The virus that causes COVID-19 is transmitted through droplets from infected persons through a cough, sneeze or breath.

Once infected, the virus is lodged at the nose and throat. When it reaches the lungs, one in seven patients develops difficulty breathing and other severe complications, while 6 percent become critical.

These patients, the report states, usually suffer failure of the respiratory and other vital systems. In some cases, patients develop septic shock.

“When you get a bad, overwhelming infection, everything starts to fall apart in a cascade,” said David Morens, senior scientific adviser to the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“You pass the tipping point where everything is going downhill and, at some point, you can’t get it back.”

Does age really matter?

The report of The National, however, also pointed out that COVID-19 whistleblower Li Wenliang was 34 years old when he contracted and died of the disease.

He was given antibodies, antivirals, antibiotics, oxygen, and he also had his blood pumped through an artificial lung.

Jeffery Taubenberger, who studied the infection in Spanish flu victims, explained that there are some people who may be genetically susceptible to the disease.

There may be individuals who have some minor immunodeficiency or immune resistance or other host factors or a condition that may be similar to having underlying illnesses.

Some basic information about the novel coronavirus have been uncovered but more research and tests are required as the disease continues to spread.