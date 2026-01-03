UAE NewsLatest NewsNews

Dubai RTA transports over 2.8M passengers during New Year’s Eve 2026 celebrations

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo8 mins ago

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said it transported more than 2.8 million passengers during the New Year’s Eve 2026 celebrations, marking a significant increase in ridership compared to last year.

In a post on X, the RTA said passenger volume grew by more than 13 percent from the over 2.5 million riders recorded during the previous year’s celebrations.

The agency attributed the smooth flow of commuters to an integrated traffic and operational plan, which included traffic management measures and the implementation of temporary road closures across the emirate.

These efforts were carried out in close coordination with the Dubai Event Security Committee, relevant government agencies, and strategic partners.

The RTA said the results demonstrate the readiness and efficiency of Dubai’s transport system in ensuring seamless mobility and public safety, while further strengthening the city’s reputation as a global destination capable of managing large-scale events in line with the highest international standards.

