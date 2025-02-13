UAE NewsLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Zayed International Airport earns 3 Pearl Estidama rating for sustainability

Courtesy: WAM

Zayed International Airport (AUH), one of the UAE’s largest buildings, has received the prestigious 3 Pearl Estidama rating for sustainability.

This achievement proves that the Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi is committed to sustainable development and that the infrastructure has successfully transitioned from its design-stage rating to construction-stage certification.

According to a WAM report, the AUH airport used responsibly sourced materials with over 90% steel and 80% timber from certified sustainable sources. Moreover, the airport recycles over 90% of steel and diverts 86% of construction waste from landfills.

Meanwhile, the airport’s water-efficient fixtures exceed Estidama benchmarks by 45%, reducing energy. It also aims to reduce potable water consumption by 30%, sourcing 5% of energy from renewable sources, diverting 40% of waste from landfills, and reducing 10% of overall waste volumes by 2030. All these ambitious goals are a part of the UAE’s Sustainability Strategy targets.

